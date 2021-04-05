Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Ultra Clean worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 42,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

