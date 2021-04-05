Credit Suisse AG Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,545 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 564.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 6,542,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 575,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

RIGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.43 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $583.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

