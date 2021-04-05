Credit Suisse AG Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

PTEN stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.