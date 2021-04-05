Credit Suisse AG Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Unisys worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 20.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $27.91.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.