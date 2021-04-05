Credit Suisse AG Has $1.22 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 163.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,775 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCO stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

