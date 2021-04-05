Credit Suisse AG Has $1.23 Million Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,677 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $13,600,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPPI stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $483.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,365 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $73,721.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,703.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,734 shares of company stock worth $703,092. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

