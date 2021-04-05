Credit Suisse AG Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Aegion worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEGN opened at $29.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.27. Aegion Co. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEGN. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

