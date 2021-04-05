Credit Suisse AG Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Sprout Social worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 403,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 151,008 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 74,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Sprout Social stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -36.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,019,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,330 shares of company stock worth $12,013,716.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

