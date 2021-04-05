Credit Suisse AG Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of AMERISAFE worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $63.76 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

