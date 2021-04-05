Credit Suisse AG Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Tucows worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tucows in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tucows by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tucows by 55.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tucows by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.42, for a total value of $397,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,276 shares in the company, valued at $42,591,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Reilly sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $141,009.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129 shares of company stock valued at $977,924 in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TCX opened at $79.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $843.33 million, a PE ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $94.20.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

