Credit Suisse AG Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of CorVel worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,272,000 after buying an additional 58,138 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,531,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CorVel by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $204,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,316,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $437,531.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,614,749 shares in the company, valued at $675,101,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,034 shares of company stock worth $10,846,128. 50.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRVL opened at $104.61 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

