Credit Suisse AG Has $1.30 Million Position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of CryoLife worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $177,981.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $42,799.04. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $890.37 million, a PE ratio of -59.89, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. Research analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

