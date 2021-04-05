Credit Suisse AG Has $1.32 Million Stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 159.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RYTM opened at $22.24 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

