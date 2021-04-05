Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.19 Million in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Celldex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $22.81 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $903.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

