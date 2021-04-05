Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,782,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,692,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,949,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $24.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

