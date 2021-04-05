Credit Suisse AG Purchases 10,500 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCO opened at $53.68 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCO. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

