Credit Suisse AG Purchases 14,156 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

