Credit Suisse AG Purchases 879,766 Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 163.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,766 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.48% of Uxin worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Uxin by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Uxin by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 479,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Uxin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,121,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter.

UXIN stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Uxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.28.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

