Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.