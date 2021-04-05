Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $130.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average of $117.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

