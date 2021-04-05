Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Atrion worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atrion by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Atrion by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRI opened at $643.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $648.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.13. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

