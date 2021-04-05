Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,294 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $469,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,484,645.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,834 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

FLWS stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

