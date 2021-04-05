Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,820 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of G1 Therapeutics worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $995.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $329,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,040 shares of company stock worth $1,502,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

