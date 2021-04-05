Credit Suisse AG Sells 29,612 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,612 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

