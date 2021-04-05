Credit Suisse AG Sells 395,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWA. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 423.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

EWA stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

