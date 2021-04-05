Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,059 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after acquiring an additional 444,048 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,759,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 645,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

SNDX stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

