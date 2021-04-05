Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

MSFT traded up $6.98 on Monday, hitting $249.33. 3,094,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,072,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $157.58 and a 12 month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 52,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 16.3% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,931 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

