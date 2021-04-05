Credits Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $34.64 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

Buying and Selling Credits

