Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

