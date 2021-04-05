Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.28. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 32,534 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $5,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,901 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,570 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 649,059 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

