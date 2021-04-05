Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPG. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. ATB Capital raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

Shares of CPG stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,599. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$5.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$447.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

