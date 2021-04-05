Critical Comparison: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -94.74% -55.83% -43.66% Xilinx 21.22% 30.66% 15.20%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beam Global and Xilinx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 2 2 0 2.50 Xilinx 1 14 3 0 2.11

Beam Global currently has a consensus target price of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.64%. Xilinx has a consensus target price of $123.56, suggesting a potential downside of 5.48%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Xilinx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Xilinx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $5.11 million 54.59 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -47.40 Xilinx $3.16 billion 10.16 $792.72 million $3.35 39.02

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xilinx beats Beam Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

