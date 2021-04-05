CROAT Hits Market Cap of $254,916.05 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. CROAT has a total market cap of $254,916.05 and $39.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CROAT has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 105.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,373,384 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.