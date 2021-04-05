Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,903. The firm has a market cap of $464.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.