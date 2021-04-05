CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Vice Chairman Sells $277,000.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CFB stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.82. 2,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,305. The company has a market cap of $713.73 million, a P/E ratio of 202.57 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFB. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

