CrowdWiz (WIZ) Achieves Market Cap of $867,652.24

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $867,652.24 and approximately $24.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,824,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,543,689 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

