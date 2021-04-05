CrowdWiz (WIZ) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $867,652.24 and approximately $24.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.12 or 0.00433330 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002034 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,824,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,543,689 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

