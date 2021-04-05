Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $174.46 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.06 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

