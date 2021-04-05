Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stake Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $174.46 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $136.06 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 109.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average is $161.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

