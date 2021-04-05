Crown Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $32,586.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $621.17 or 0.01053885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.97 or 0.00417323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00060829 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001188 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,891,553 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

