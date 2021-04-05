Crust (CRU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.84 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Crust has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $122.27 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $75.28 or 0.00126078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001219 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.