Crypto Sports Achieves Market Cap of $2.43 Million (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 128.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $2.43 million and $2,874.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

