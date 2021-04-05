Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $82,838.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 70.8% against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $82,838.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00053746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.00683508 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028588 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

