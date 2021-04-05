Cryptocean Market Cap Reaches $6.29 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001296 BTC on exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and $24,112.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.25 or 0.00672942 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028779 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

