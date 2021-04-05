Cryptopay (CPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $197.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00053337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00675288 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028763 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.