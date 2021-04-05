CryptoPing (PING) Market Capitalization Tops $3.44 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 43.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $4,441.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00075677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.41 or 0.00306361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00094566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.00747965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003917 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

