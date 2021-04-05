CryptoSoul 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,734.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $692,526.83 and $2,734.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00055103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00283109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00028137 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006547 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 286,474,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,979,123 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

