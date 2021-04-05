CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $139.06

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.06 and last traded at $139.06, with a volume of 2412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.32.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average of $110.19.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $247,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,153.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $672,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after buying an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 15.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

