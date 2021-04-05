CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.74

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.74 and last traded at $97.93, with a volume of 6607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.26.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

