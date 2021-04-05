CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

CUBE opened at $38.77 on Monday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

